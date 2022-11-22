VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) closed Monday at $0.44 per share, up from $0.44 a day earlier. While VEON Ltd. has overperformed by 1.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VEON fell by -75.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.86 to $0.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.78% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on January 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for VEON. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VEON, as published in its report on October 06, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of VEON Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 98.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VEON is recording an average volume of 486.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.53%, with a gain of 9.97% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze VEON Ltd. Shares?

VEON Ltd. (VEON) is based in the Netherlands and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Telecom Services market. When comparing VEON Ltd. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

