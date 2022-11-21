Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) marked $7.47 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $8.03. While Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -6.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MARA fell by -85.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.70 to $5.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.27% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) to Neutral. A report published by Cowen on June 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for MARA. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded MARA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 23, 2022. Chardan Capital Markets Initiated an Buy rating on June 03, 2022, and assigned a price target of $19. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MARA, as published in its report on January 28, 2022. BTIG Research’s report from January 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $50 for MARA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -75.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 16.64M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MARA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.34%, with a loss of -23.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.72, showing growth from the present price of $7.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MARA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MARA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MARA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MARA has increased by 10.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,493,334 shares of the stock, with a value of $137.57 million, following the purchase of 992,749 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MARA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 350,571 additional shares for a total stake of worth $91.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,978,251.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 269,351 position in MARA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.00%, now holding 2.18 million shares worth $28.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its MARA holdings by -26.04% and now holds 1.97 million MARA shares valued at $25.8 million with the lessened -0.69 million shares during the period. MARA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.80% at present.