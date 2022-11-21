Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) closed Friday at $2.24 per share, down from $2.35 a day earlier. While Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has underperformed by -4.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBD fell by -74.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.00 to $1.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.83% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for DBD. Wedbush also Upgraded DBD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 08, 2022. Wedbush initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DBD, as published in its report on June 21, 2021. Sidoti’s report from February 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for DBD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DBD is recording an average volume of 1.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.58%, with a loss of -13.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DBD has increased by 1.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,546,735 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.26 million, following the purchase of 138,927 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DBD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.42%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 490,654 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,698,271.

During the first quarter, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. subtracted a -581,414 position in DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP sold an additional -0.73 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.48%, now holding 3.23 million shares worth $8.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DBD holdings by 0.16% and now holds 2.59 million DBD shares valued at $6.46 million with the added 4060.0 shares during the period. DBD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.20% at present.