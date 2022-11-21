Within its last year performance, REAL fell by -90.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.51 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.14% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Cowen on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for REAL. BofA Securities also Downgraded REAL shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $2.75 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on July 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for REAL, as published in its report on July 21, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from March 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8 for REAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of The RealReal Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 343.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and REAL is recording an average volume of 4.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.51%, with a loss of -4.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.17, showing growth from the present price of $1.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The RealReal Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in REAL has decreased by -4.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,839,024 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.87 million, following the sale of -280,359 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in REAL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -107,247 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,567,886.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC added a 45,200 position in REAL. Marshall Wace LLP sold an additional -0.66 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -16.28%, now holding 3.38 million shares worth $5.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its REAL holdings by 59.94% and now holds 3.3 million REAL shares valued at $5.57 million with the added 1.24 million shares during the period. REAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.70% at present.