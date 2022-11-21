Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) closed Friday at $19.21 per share, down from $19.46 a day earlier. While Upstart Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPST fell by -91.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $238.45 to $14.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.65% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) to Underperform. A report published by Mizuho on October 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for UPST. Atlantic Equities also Downgraded UPST shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2022. Goldman July 11, 2022d the rating to Sell on July 11, 2022, and set its price target from $40 to $14. JMP Securities July 08, 2022d its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for UPST, as published in its report on July 08, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from June 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for UPST shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Upstart Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UPST is recording an average volume of 6.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.96%, with a loss of -14.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.79, showing decline from the present price of $19.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upstart Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UPST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UPST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UPST has decreased by -1.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,914,001 shares of the stock, with a value of $137.09 million, following the sale of -60,385 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $85.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,685,913.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem subtracted a -45,012 position in UPST. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.24%, now holding 2.47 million shares worth $57.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, Coatue Management LLC decreased its UPST holdings by -29.52% and now holds 1.66 million UPST shares valued at $38.59 million with the lessened -0.7 million shares during the period. UPST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.40% at present.