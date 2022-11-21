Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) marked $18.53 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $19.43. While Ebix Inc. has underperformed by -4.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EBIX fell by -47.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.42 to $12.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.82% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) recommending Buy. A report published by Sidoti on December 19, 2017, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EBIX. Northland Securities Reiterated the rating as Outperform on March 15, 2011, but set its price target from $27 to $29. Northland Securities December 13, 2010d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for EBIX, as published in its report on December 13, 2010. Rodman & Renshaw’s report from October 19, 2010 suggests a price prediction of $26 for EBIX shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Ebix Inc. (EBIX)

EBIX currently pays a dividend of $0.30 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ebix Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 455.23K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EBIX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.19%, with a loss of -21.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $99.50, showing growth from the present price of $18.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EBIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ebix Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Ebix Inc. (EBIX) is one of the biggest names in Software – Application. When comparing Ebix Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 17.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EBIX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EBIX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EBIX has decreased by -3.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,573,281 shares of the stock, with a value of $70.72 million, following the sale of -130,468 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EBIX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 153,808 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,884,327.

During the first quarter, St. Denis J. Villere & Co. LLC subtracted a -1,605 position in EBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 67409.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.19%, now holding 1.16 million shares worth $22.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its EBIX holdings by -13.21% and now holds 1.1 million EBIX shares valued at $21.71 million with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period. EBIX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.60% at present.