Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) marked $1.12 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $1.15. While Spark Networks SE has underperformed by -2.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LOV fell by -53.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.85 to $1.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.99% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley FBR on April 30, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LOV. B. Riley FBR Inc. Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 14, 2018, but set its price target from $13 to $17.

Analysis of Spark Networks SE (LOV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Spark Networks SE’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -150.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 62.54K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LOV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.27%, with a loss of -21.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LOV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spark Networks SE Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

