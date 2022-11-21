Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) closed Friday at $1.78 per share, up from $1.66 a day earlier. While Quhuo Limited has overperformed by 7.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QH fell by -90.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.70 to $1.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.92% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Quhuo Limited (QH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 120.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Quhuo Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and QH is recording an average volume of 377.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.88%, with a gain of 23.61% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Quhuo Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Securities LLC’s position in QH has increased by 457.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,846 shares of the stock, with a value of $6106.0, following the purchase of 3,976 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1.

QH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.