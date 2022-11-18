West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) closed Thursday at $221.93 per share, down from $240.10 a day earlier. While West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has underperformed by -7.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WST fell by -50.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $475.00 to $206.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.24% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On October 28, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) to Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on November 10, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for WST. Stephens also rated WST shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $300 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 14, 2020. BofA/Merrill April 24, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WST, as published in its report on April 24, 2020. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

The current dividend for WST investors is set at $0.76 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WST is recording an average volume of 607.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.34%, with a loss of -8.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $295.00, showing growth from the present price of $221.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Shares?

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Instruments & Supplies market. When comparing West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -29.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WST has increased by 1.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,527,649 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.96 billion, following the purchase of 110,885 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in WST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.09%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -133,485 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.44 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,247,573.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -193,521 position in WST. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 70198.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.07%, now holding 3.32 million shares worth $764.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its WST holdings by -0.68% and now holds 2.74 million WST shares valued at $629.72 million with the lessened 18688.0 shares during the period. WST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.80% at present.