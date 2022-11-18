As of Thursday, Paya Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAYA) stock closed at $7.75, down from $8.27 the previous day. While Paya Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -6.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAYA fell by -1.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.26 to $4.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.70% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On January 26, 2022, BTIG Research Reiterated Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) to Buy. A report published by Tigress Financial on November 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PAYA. Morgan Stanley also rated PAYA shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 23, 2021. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on June 28, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PAYA, as published in its report on June 24, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from May 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for PAYA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Paya Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PAYA is recording 458.98K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.10%, with a loss of -12.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paya Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Software – Infrastructure market is dominated by Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) based in the USA. When comparing Paya Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 106.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 146.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Massachusetts Financial Services’s position in PAYA has decreased by -6.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,693,889 shares of the stock, with a value of $77.94 million, following the sale of -688,165 additional shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another increased to its shares in PAYA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 466,113 additional shares for a total stake of worth $58.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,268,770.

During the first quarter, Westfield Capital Management Co. added a 340,674 position in PAYA. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.10%, now holding 5.24 million shares worth $42.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort decreased its PAYA holdings by -5.92% and now holds 4.47 million PAYA shares valued at $35.95 million with the lessened -0.28 million shares during the period. PAYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.10% at present.