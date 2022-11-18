Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) marked $1.63 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $1.72. While Grupo Supervielle S.A. has underperformed by -5.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SUPV fell by -20.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.20 to $1.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.53% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) to Underweight. A report published by Citigroup on September 19, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for SUPV. BofA/Merrill June 28, 2019d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SUPV, as published in its report on June 28, 2019. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)

SUPV currently pays a dividend of $0.03 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 257.04K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SUPV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.19%, with a loss of -8.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.77, showing growth from the present price of $1.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SUPV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Supervielle S.A. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SUPV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SUPV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Global X Management Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in SUPV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -24.30%.

SUPV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.20% at present.