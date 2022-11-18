Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) closed Thursday at $4.75 per share, up from $4.69 a day earlier. While Natura &Co Holding S.A. has overperformed by 1.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTCO fell by -55.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.34 to $4.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.10% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on March 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NTCO. Jefferies also rated NTCO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 15, 2021.

Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NTCO is recording an average volume of 639.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.27%, with a loss of -1.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.83, showing growth from the present price of $4.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Natura &Co Holding S.A. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dynamo Internacional Gestão de Re’s position in NTCO has increased by 24.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 31,181,240 shares of the stock, with a value of $178.36 million, following the purchase of 6,056,461 additional shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administração de Recursos made another increased to its shares in NTCO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 57.30%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,414,595 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,118,392.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP added a 1,057,489 position in NTCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -0.25 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -26.09%, now holding 0.71 million shares worth $4.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Aperio Group LLC decreased its NTCO holdings by -18.78% and now holds 0.69 million NTCO shares valued at $3.93 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. NTCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.33% at present.