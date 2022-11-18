The share price of Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) fell to $63.72 per share on Thursday from $64.59. While Light & Wonder Inc. has underperformed by -1.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LNW fell by -7.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.66 to $40.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.20% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2022, Macquarie Upgraded Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) to Outperform.

Analysis of Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Light & Wonder Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -561.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LNW is recording an average volume of 700.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.88%, with a gain of 11.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.88, showing growth from the present price of $63.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LNW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Light & Wonder Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LNW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LNW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LNW has increased by 3.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,680,914 shares of the stock, with a value of $543.49 million, following the purchase of 336,462 additional shares during the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in LNW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -112,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $525.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,367,122.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 127,365 position in LNW. Caledonia sold an additional -0.94 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.18%, now holding 8.3 million shares worth $465.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Natixis Investment Managers Inter increased its LNW holdings by 40.36% and now holds 3.27 million LNW shares valued at $183.58 million with the added 0.94 million shares during the period. LNW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.90% at present.