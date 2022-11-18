The share price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) fell to $35.12 per share on Thursday from $35.22. While Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has underperformed by -0.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RARE fell by -54.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $88.22 to $33.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.11% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) to Outperform. A report published by Guggenheim on October 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for RARE. Evercore ISI also Downgraded RARE shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 01, 2022. Credit Suisse March 16, 2022d the rating to Outperform on March 16, 2022, and set its price target from $99 to $105. JP Morgan February 11, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for RARE, as published in its report on February 11, 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s report from September 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $106 for RARE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -94.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RARE is recording an average volume of 734.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.46%, with a loss of -6.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $96.35, showing growth from the present price of $35.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RARE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RARE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RARE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in RARE has decreased by -9.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,780,156 shares of the stock, with a value of $436.17 million, following the sale of -1,104,630 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RARE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 164,453 additional shares for a total stake of worth $244.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,039,776.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 1,044,195 position in RARE. Federated Global Investment Manag sold an additional -0.19 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.82%, now holding 3.79 million shares worth $153.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its RARE holdings by 2.01% and now holds 3.41 million RARE shares valued at $138.07 million with the added 67380.0 shares during the period. RARE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.10% at present.