A share of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) closed at $44.14 per share on Thursday, down from $46.57 day before. While Alteryx Inc. has underperformed by -5.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AYX fell by -38.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.35 to $40.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.56% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2022, FBN Securities started tracking Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Rosenblatt on February 16, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AYX. Piper Sandler also reiterated AYX shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $87 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 16, 2022. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 16, 2022, but set its price target from $97 to $66. Loop Capital resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for AYX, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from February 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $70 for AYX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 74.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Alteryx Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -135.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AYX is registering an average volume of 850.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.14%, with a loss of -7.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.67, showing growth from the present price of $44.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alteryx Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AYX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AYX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in AYX has decreased by -1.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,890,897 shares of the stock, with a value of $384.52 million, following the sale of -139,005 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AYX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.94%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -159,962 additional shares for a total stake of worth $257.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,282,775.

During the first quarter, Bares Capital Management, Inc. subtracted a -558,470 position in AYX. Alkeon Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.19 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.71%, now holding 2.63 million shares worth $128.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Mackenzie Financial Corp. decreased its AYX holdings by -0.12% and now holds 2.5 million AYX shares valued at $121.65 million with the lessened 2917.0 shares during the period. AYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.90% at present.