PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) closed Thursday at $46.54 per share, down from $46.77 a day earlier. While PBF Energy Inc. has underperformed by -0.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBF rose by 235.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.00 to $10.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.41% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) to Overweight. A report published by Wolfe Research on September 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for PBF. Wells Fargo also Upgraded PBF shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 14, 2022. Wells Fargo April 21, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for PBF, as published in its report on April 21, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from March 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for PBF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

The current dividend for PBF investors is set at $0.80 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of PBF Energy Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 85.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PBF is recording an average volume of 2.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.41%, with a loss of -0.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.73, showing growth from the present price of $46.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PBF Energy Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PBF has increased by 0.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,052,243 shares of the stock, with a value of $666.06 million, following the purchase of 108,878 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PBF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.50%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 181,461 additional shares for a total stake of worth $543.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,273,664.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -1,998,271 position in PBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.97%, now holding 6.32 million shares worth $279.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort increased its PBF holdings by 62.29% and now holds 3.94 million PBF shares valued at $174.25 million with the added 1.51 million shares during the period. PBF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.50% at present.