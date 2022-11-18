International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) closed Thursday at $45.99 per share, up from $44.20 a day earlier. While International Seaways Inc. has overperformed by 4.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INSW rose by 177.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.12 to $13.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 78.40% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on July 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for INSW. Jefferies also rated INSW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on April 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $27. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INSW, as published in its report on March 29, 2021. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

The current dividend for INSW investors is set at $0.48 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 179.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of International Seaways Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and INSW is recording an average volume of 655.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.31%, with a gain of 4.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.75, showing growth from the present price of $45.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INSW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze International Seaways Inc. Shares?

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Marine Shipping market. When comparing International Seaways Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 258.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INSW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INSW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in INSW has increased by 4.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,554,348 shares of the stock, with a value of $150.74 million, following the purchase of 168,535 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in INSW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.93%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 55,834 additional shares for a total stake of worth $124.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,945,289.

During the first quarter, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. subtracted a -584,506 position in INSW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.03%, now holding 2.29 million shares worth $97.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA decreased its INSW holdings by -46.81% and now holds 2.28 million INSW shares valued at $96.8 million with the lessened -2.01 million shares during the period. INSW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.40% at present.