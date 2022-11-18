In Thursday’s session, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) marked $19.57 per share, down from $19.62 in the previous session. While Owens & Minor Inc. has underperformed by -0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMI fell by -54.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.11 to $14.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.48% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) to Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OMI. BofA Securities also Downgraded OMI shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 12, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on April 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $55. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for OMI, as published in its report on April 01, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from March 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $46 for OMI shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

With OMI’s current dividend of $0.01 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Owens & Minor Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OMI has an average volume of 936.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.19%, with a loss of -8.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.67, showing growth from the present price of $19.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Owens & Minor Inc. Shares?

Medical Distribution giant Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Owens & Minor Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -71.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OMI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OMI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OMI has increased by 2.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,344,036 shares of the stock, with a value of $192.85 million, following the purchase of 238,261 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in OMI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -56,573 additional shares for a total stake of worth $143.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,463,343.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 767,904 position in OMI. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.55%, now holding 8.01 million shares worth $136.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its OMI holdings by -0.53% and now holds 3.25 million OMI shares valued at $55.28 million with the lessened 17211.0 shares during the period.