The share price of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) fell to $13.18 per share on Thursday from $13.63. While Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. has underperformed by -3.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIST rose by 127.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.73 to $4.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.02% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2020, Citigroup Upgraded Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) to Buy.

Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 90.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VIST is recording an average volume of 739.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.91%, with a loss of -0.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.87, showing growth from the present price of $13.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas E&P sector, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is based in the Mexico. When comparing Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1520.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VIST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VIST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s position in VIST has increased by 4.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,374,806 shares of the stock, with a value of $44.65 million, following the purchase of 159,804 additional shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd. made another increased to its shares in VIST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 228.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,512,881 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,175,479.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. Internationa decreased its VIST holdings by -10.32% and now holds 1.17 million VIST shares valued at $15.48 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. VIST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.50% at present.