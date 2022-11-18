Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) closed Thursday at $461.16 per share, up from $455.38 a day earlier. While Lam Research Corporation has overperformed by 1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LRCX fell by -26.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $731.85 to $299.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.36% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2022, Summit Insights Upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for LRCX. JP Morgan also reiterated LRCX shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $515 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 20, 2022. Jefferies Reiterated the rating as Buy on October 20, 2022, but set its price target from $535 to $525. Evercore ISI resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for LRCX, as published in its report on October 20, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from October 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $375 for LRCX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

The current dividend for LRCX investors is set at $6.90 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lam Research Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 74.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LRCX is recording an average volume of 2.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.16%, with a loss of -5.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $436.58, showing decline from the present price of $461.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LRCX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lam Research Corporation Shares?

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market. When comparing Lam Research Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 25.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LRCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LRCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LRCX has increased by 0.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,071,440 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.48 billion, following the purchase of 68,223 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in LRCX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.45%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -104,741 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.88 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,110,666.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -206,418 position in LRCX. Columbia Management Investment Ad sold an additional 62313.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.37%, now holding 4.5 million shares worth $1.82 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its LRCX holdings by -6.79% and now holds 4.07 million LRCX shares valued at $1.65 billion with the lessened -0.3 million shares during the period. LRCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.30% at present.