As of Thursday, Kontoor Brands Inc.’s (NYSE:KTB) stock closed at $42.38, up from $41.60 the previous day. While Kontoor Brands Inc. has overperformed by 1.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KTB fell by -29.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.04 to $30.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.86% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on June 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for KTB. Barclays also Downgraded KTB shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 08, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on July 14, 2021, and assigned a price target of $69. UBS April 07, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for KTB, as published in its report on April 07, 2021. Goldman’s report from December 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $42 for KTB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

Investors in Kontoor Brands Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.92 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Kontoor Brands Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 132.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KTB is recording 469.51K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.22%, with a gain of 11.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.44, showing growth from the present price of $42.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KTB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kontoor Brands Inc. Shares?

The Apparel Manufacturing market is dominated by Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) based in the USA. When comparing Kontoor Brands Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -15.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KTB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KTB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KTB has increased by 2.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,298,148 shares of the stock, with a value of $260.54 million, following the purchase of 171,718 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KTB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.86%.

At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its KTB holdings by -4.44% and now holds 2.17 million KTB shares valued at $77.31 million with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period. KTB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.70% at present.