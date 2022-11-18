The share price of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) fell to $36.19 per share on Thursday from $36.78. While Jackson Financial Inc. has underperformed by -1.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JXN fell by -0.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.76 to $23.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.93% in the last 200 days.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 07, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for JXN. Goldman also rated JXN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 03, 2021.

Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of JXN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2709.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Jackson Financial Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JXN is recording an average volume of 952.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.52%, with a loss of -1.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.40, showing growth from the present price of $36.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JXN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jackson Financial Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Insurance – Life sector, Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is based in the USA. When comparing Jackson Financial Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 669.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JXN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JXN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in JXN has increased by 4.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,857,299 shares of the stock, with a value of $301.41 million, following the purchase of 336,166 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in JXN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 196,348 additional shares for a total stake of worth $209.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,452,371.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 3,277,245 position in JXN. Dodge & Cox purchased an additional 13600.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.33%, now holding 4.17 million shares worth $159.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its JXN holdings by 38.21% and now holds 3.94 million JXN shares valued at $151.11 million with the added 1.09 million shares during the period. JXN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.30% at present.