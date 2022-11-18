A share of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) closed at $6.79 per share on Thursday, up from $6.67 day before. While Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLX rose by 88.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.18 to $2.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 55.27% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On October 26, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) to Buy. A report published by Evercore ISI on July 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for HLX. Piper Sandler also Upgraded HLX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $5.60 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 01, 2022. Piper Sandler July 28, 2021d the rating to Neutral on July 28, 2021, and set its price target from $5.30 to $4.50. BofA Securities July 16, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for HLX, as published in its report on July 16, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HLX is registering an average volume of 1.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.22%, with a gain of 0.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.21, showing growth from the present price of $6.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HLX has increased by 3.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,127,845 shares of the stock, with a value of $161.89 million, following the purchase of 712,096 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HLX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.45%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 57,820 additional shares for a total stake of worth $90.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,930,752.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -626,461 position in HLX. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.71 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.90%, now holding 6.49 million shares worth $45.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Van Eck Associates Corp. decreased its HLX holdings by -39.21% and now holds 4.79 million HLX shares valued at $33.52 million with the lessened -3.09 million shares during the period. HLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.10% at present.