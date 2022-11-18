As of Thursday, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s (NYSE:AMBP) stock closed at $4.38, up from $4.36 the previous day. While Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has overperformed by 0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBP fell by -54.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.95 to $3.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.26% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On October 28, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) to Market Perform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for AMBP. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for AMBP, as published in its report on May 19, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from January 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for AMBP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

Investors in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 71.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMBP is recording 1.67M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.73%, with a loss of -3.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.03, showing growth from the present price of $4.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Shares?

The Packaging & Containers market is dominated by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) based in the Luxembourg. When comparing Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 135.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 75.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMBP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMBP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brahman Capital Corp. made another increased to its shares in AMBP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 110,380 additional shares for a total stake of worth $43.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,730,495.

During the first quarter, Newtyn Management LLC added a 3,775,000 position in AMBP. Massachusetts Financial Services purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.10%, now holding 5.9 million shares worth $26.21 million. AMBP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.10% at present.