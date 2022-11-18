A share of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) closed at $14.98 per share on Thursday, down from $15.19 day before. While ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACAD fell by -26.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.06 to $12.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.21% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) to Sell. A report published by Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for ACAD. Citigroup also Downgraded ACAD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2022. Citigroup August 05, 2022d the rating to Neutral on August 05, 2022, and set its price target from $19 to $15. Jefferies June 21, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for ACAD, as published in its report on June 21, 2022. Jefferies’s report from June 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for ACAD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ACAD is registering an average volume of 1.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.34%, with a loss of -8.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.59, showing growth from the present price of $14.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baker Bros. Advisors LP’s position in ACAD has increased by 0.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 41,923,486 shares of the stock, with a value of $672.03 million, following the purchase of 12,782 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ACAD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -172,843 additional shares for a total stake of worth $193.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,091,858.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -827,868 position in ACAD. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 31000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.38%, now holding 8.2 million shares worth $131.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ACAD holdings by 30.39% and now holds 6.59 million ACAD shares valued at $105.7 million with the added 1.54 million shares during the period. ACAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.40% at present.