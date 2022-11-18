The share price of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) rose to $36.15 per share on Thursday from $35.39. While Lincoln National Corporation has overperformed by 2.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LNC fell by -49.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.40 to $32.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.35% in the last 200 days.

On November 16, 2022, Goldman Upgraded Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) to Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LNC. Piper Sandler also Downgraded LNC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2022. BofA Securities November 04, 2022d the rating to Neutral on November 04, 2022, and set its price target from $78 to $40. Morgan Stanley November 03, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for LNC, as published in its report on November 03, 2022. Jefferies’s report from October 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $51 for LNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of LNC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Lincoln National Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LNC is recording an average volume of 2.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.15%, with a gain of 4.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.93, showing growth from the present price of $36.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lincoln National Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LNC has decreased by -0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,684,226 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.01 billion, following the sale of -14,408 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.67%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 580,083 additional shares for a total stake of worth $499.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,277,527.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -609,663 position in LNC. Dodge & Cox sold an additional 6650.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.15%, now holding 4.29 million shares worth $231.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its LNC holdings by -4.31% and now holds 3.97 million LNC shares valued at $213.79 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. LNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.00% at present.