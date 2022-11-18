In Thursday’s session, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) marked $11.98 per share, down from $12.15 in the previous session. While Blue Owl Capital Inc. has underperformed by -1.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OWL fell by -26.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.95 to $8.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.35% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on October 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for OWL. Deutsche Bank also rated OWL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 13, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on July 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for OWL, as published in its report on June 08, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from January 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for OWL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

With OWL’s current dividend of $0.48 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OWL has an average volume of 3.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.19%, with a loss of -6.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.32, showing growth from the present price of $11.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blue Owl Capital Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OWL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OWL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in OWL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 22.53%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 9,185,821 additional shares for a total stake of worth $500.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 49,953,284.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its OWL holdings by 5.89% and now holds 35.26 million OWL shares valued at $353.33 million with the added 1.96 million shares during the period. OWL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.90% at present.