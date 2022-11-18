A share of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) closed at $17.83 per share on Thursday, up from $17.72 day before. While Dana Incorporated has overperformed by 0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAN fell by -23.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.51 to $11.17, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.58% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) to Sector Perform. A report published by Deutsche Bank on August 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for DAN. Wells Fargo also Downgraded DAN shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 12, 2022. Barclays April 07, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for DAN, as published in its report on April 07, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from September 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for DAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

It’s important to note that DAN shareholders are currently getting $0.40 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Dana Incorporated’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DAN is registering an average volume of 1.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.17%, with a loss of -0.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.33, showing decline from the present price of $17.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dana Incorporated Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in DAN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -556,530 additional shares for a total stake of worth $221.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,902,340.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -111,967 position in DAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.04%, now holding 8.1 million shares worth $129.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its DAN holdings by 24.67% and now holds 6.3 million DAN shares valued at $100.6 million with the added 1.25 million shares during the period. DAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.00% at present.