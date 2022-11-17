ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) closed Wednesday at $27.17 per share, down from $31.69 a day earlier. While ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -14.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZI fell by -64.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.17 to $27.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.84% in the last 200 days.

On October 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) recommending Overweight. A report published by Daiwa Securities on September 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ZI. UBS also reiterated ZI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $73 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 16, 2022. Raymond James Reiterated the rating as Outperform on February 16, 2022, but set its price target from $82 to $70. Mizuho resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ZI, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. Goldman’s report from February 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $75 for ZI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ZI is recording an average volume of 4.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.63%, with a loss of -3.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.03, showing growth from the present price of $27.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Shares?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 121.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 128.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in ZI has decreased by -1.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,718,615 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.23 billion, following the sale of -497,050 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ZI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.88%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,017,161 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.1 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,726,500.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem subtracted a -359,760 position in ZI. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.36 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.65%, now holding 13.19 million shares worth $587.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ZI holdings by 100.76% and now holds 11.33 million ZI shares valued at $504.72 million with the added 5.69 million shares during the period. ZI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.40% at present.