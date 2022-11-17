A share of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) closed at $2.91 per share on Wednesday, down from $3.18 day before. While Ondas Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -8.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONDS fell by -73.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.20 to $3.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.95% in the last 200 days.

On February 16, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on December 23, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ONDS.

Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -33.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ondas Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ONDS is registering an average volume of 244.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.72%, with a loss of -8.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ONDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ondas Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ONDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ONDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ONDS has increased by 278.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,818,761 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.28 million, following the purchase of 1,337,719 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ONDS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.84%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 220,474 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,529,425.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,078,005 position in ONDS. Bleichroeder LP purchased an additional 2600.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.38%, now holding 0.68 million shares worth $2.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its ONDS holdings by 81.13% and now holds 0.57 million ONDS shares valued at $2.27 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. ONDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.90% at present.