Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) closed Wednesday at $7.85 per share, down from $8.30 a day earlier. While Olo Inc. has underperformed by -5.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLO fell by -73.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.47 to $7.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.41% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, Goldman started tracking Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) recommending Neutral. A report published by Stifel on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for OLO. Piper Sandler also Downgraded OLO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 12, 2022. Stifel August 11, 2021d the rating to Buy on August 11, 2021, and set its price target from $27 to $41. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OLO, as published in its report on April 12, 2021. Truist’s report from April 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $34 for OLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Olo Inc. (OLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Olo Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OLO is recording an average volume of 1.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.06%, with a gain of 5.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.92, showing growth from the present price of $7.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olo Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in OLO has increased by 549.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,115,469 shares of the stock, with a value of $106.74 million, following the purchase of 10,250,056 additional shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in OLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 34.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,901,146 additional shares for a total stake of worth $99.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,275,778.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,792,602 position in OLO. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -4.39 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -39.85%, now holding 6.63 million shares worth $58.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its OLO holdings by 39.92% and now holds 5.52 million OLO shares valued at $48.67 million with the added 1.58 million shares during the period. OLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.22% at present.