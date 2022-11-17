In Wednesday’s session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) marked $2.93 per share, up from $2.86 in the previous session. While Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has overperformed by 2.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNMD fell by -91.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.70 to $2.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -73.65% in the last 200 days.

On November 16, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on August 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MNMD. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated MNMD shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 10, 2022. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on May 04, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MNMD, as published in its report on June 28, 2021.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MNMD has an average volume of 1.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.56%, with a gain of 21.58% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MNMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MNMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 2,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.86 million, following the purchase of 2,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC made another increased to its shares in MNMD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2,944.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,045,081 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,080,574.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 309,253 position in MNMD. Busey Bank purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 193.64%, now holding 0.24 million shares worth $0.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its MNMD holdings by 1,391.81% and now holds 90851.0 MNMD shares valued at $0.27 million with the added 84761.0 shares during the period. MNMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.02% at present.