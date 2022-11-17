The share price of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) fell to $20.96 per share on Wednesday from $21.88. While Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -4.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNDX rose by 14.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.51 to $13.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.43% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on April 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SNDX. Goldman also rated SNDX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 15, 2022. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on June 04, 2021, and assigned a price target of $31. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SNDX, as published in its report on May 25, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for SNDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

To gain a thorough understanding of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SNDX is recording an average volume of 697.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.73%, with a loss of -10.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.29, showing growth from the present price of $20.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SNDX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SNDX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Avidity Partners Management LP’s position in SNDX has increased by 12.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,450,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $125.13 million, following the purchase of 626,600 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SNDX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 165,070 additional shares for a total stake of worth $77.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,391,670.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 1,372,936 position in SNDX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.39%, now holding 2.7 million shares worth $61.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its SNDX holdings by 29.98% and now holds 2.51 million SNDX shares valued at $57.68 million with the added 0.58 million shares during the period. SNDX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.40% at present.