A share of Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) closed at $10.19 per share on Wednesday, up from $10.10 day before. While Century Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IPSC fell by -52.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.75 to $7.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.34% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) recommending Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on October 10, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IPSC. H.C. Wainwright also rated IPSC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 23, 2022. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for IPSC, as published in its report on July 13, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from July 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for IPSC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC)

Century Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IPSC is registering an average volume of 86.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.21%, with a gain of 1.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IPSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Century Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IPSC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IPSC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in IPSC has decreased by -1.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,195,231 shares of the stock, with a value of $75.55 million, following the sale of -132,692 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,206,380.

At the end of the first quarter, Deep Track Capital LP decreased its IPSC holdings by -0.20% and now holds 0.92 million IPSC shares valued at $9.71 million with the lessened 1828.0 shares during the period. IPSC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.60% at present.