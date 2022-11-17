The share price of Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) fell to $20.98 per share on Wednesday from $21.59. While Varonis Systems Inc. has underperformed by -2.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRNS fell by -65.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.77 to $15.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.77% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) to Underweight. A report published by Wedbush on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VRNS. Piper Sandler also Downgraded VRNS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 01, 2022. Citigroup November 01, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VRNS, as published in its report on November 01, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from October 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $38 for VRNS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Varonis Systems Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VRNS is recording an average volume of 1.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.05%, with a gain of 18.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.56, showing growth from the present price of $20.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRNS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Varonis Systems Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRNS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRNS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VRNS has increased by 5.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,298,861 shares of the stock, with a value of $275.7 million, following the purchase of 568,613 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in VRNS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.75%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -287,975 additional shares for a total stake of worth $198.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,397,294.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -3,163,491 position in VRNS. William Blair Investment Manageme purchased an additional 41539.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.79%, now holding 5.3 million shares worth $141.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its VRNS holdings by 0.73% and now holds 4.83 million VRNS shares valued at $129.27 million with the added 35196.0 shares during the period. VRNS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.20% at present.