A share of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) closed at $4.86 per share on Wednesday, down from $6.64 day before. While Similarweb Ltd. has underperformed by -26.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMWB fell by -75.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.97 to $4.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.93% in the last 200 days.

On May 24, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) recommending Overweight. A report published by Barclays on February 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SMWB. Jefferies also Upgraded SMWB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on October 21, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SMWB, as published in its report on June 07, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from June 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $27 for SMWB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 46.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Similarweb Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -117.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SMWB is registering an average volume of 87.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.04%, with a loss of -2.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.86, showing growth from the present price of $4.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMWB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Similarweb Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SMWB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SMWB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ulysses Management LLC’s position in SMWB has increased by 17.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,413,751 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.06 million, following the purchase of 367,146 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,636,950.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -73,232 position in SMWB. BAMCO, Inc. sold an additional -0.43 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -36.65%, now holding 0.74 million shares worth $4.6 million. SMWB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.50% at present.