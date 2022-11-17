Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) closed Wednesday at $103.80 per share, down from $107.70 a day earlier. While Generac Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNRC fell by -76.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $463.46 to $95.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.47% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) to Hold. A report published by ROTH Capital on October 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for GNRC. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GNRC, as published in its report on September 30, 2022. Jefferies’s report from September 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $190 for GNRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Generac Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GNRC is recording an average volume of 2.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.62%, with a gain of 7.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $156.40, showing growth from the present price of $103.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Generac Holdings Inc. Shares?

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Industrial Machinery market. When comparing Generac Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -57.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GNRC has increased by 1.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,606,935 shares of the stock, with a value of $765.81 million, following the purchase of 88,994 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GNRC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.80%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 185,898 additional shares for a total stake of worth $393.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,393,799.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -266,314 position in GNRC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 30014.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.20%, now holding 2.46 million shares worth $285.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its GNRC holdings by 19.55% and now holds 1.29 million GNRC shares valued at $149.91 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. GNRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.60% at present.