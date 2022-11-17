As of Wednesday, SunOpta Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STKL) stock closed at $8.58, up from $8.20 the previous day. While SunOpta Inc. has overperformed by 4.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STKL rose by 26.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.67 to $4.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.82% in the last 200 days.

On September 10, 2021, Cowen started tracking SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) recommending Outperform. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on July 09, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for STKL. Canaccord Genuity also rated STKL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2021. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on December 10, 2020, and assigned a price target of $15. Wunderlich March 02, 2017d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for STKL, as published in its report on March 02, 2017. Wunderlich’s report from October 11, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $10 for STKL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SunOpta Inc. (STKL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and STKL is recording 1.06M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.38%, with a loss of -17.82% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze SunOpta Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STKL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STKL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in STKL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.47%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -194,923 additional shares for a total stake of worth $60.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,420,498.

At the end of the first quarter, FIAM LLC increased its STKL holdings by 148.84% and now holds 3.4 million STKL shares valued at $38.2 million with the added 2.03 million shares during the period. STKL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.50% at present.