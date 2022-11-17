A share of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) closed at $30.47 per share on Wednesday, down from $32.38 day before. While DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -5.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOCN fell by -76.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $133.40 to $26.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.89% in the last 200 days.

On November 08, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) to Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on October 10, 2022, and assigned a price target of $49. Goldman July 13, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Sell’ for DOCN, as published in its report on July 13, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from July 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $45 for DOCN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DOCN is registering an average volume of 1.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.84%, with a gain of 13.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.91, showing growth from the present price of $30.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOCN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOCN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOCN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOCN has increased by 10.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,907,934 shares of the stock, with a value of $176.29 million, following the purchase of 483,099 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in DOCN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 40.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,002,299 additional shares for a total stake of worth $124.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,469,696.

During the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP subtracted a -442,030 position in DOCN. AllianceBernstein LP sold an additional -0.25 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.25%, now holding 2.21 million shares worth $79.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I decreased its DOCN holdings by -9.52% and now holds 1.67 million DOCN shares valued at $60.08 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. DOCN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.60% at present.