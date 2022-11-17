Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) marked $63.02 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $67.08. While Elastic N.V. has underperformed by -6.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESTC fell by -66.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $189.41 to $50.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.35% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on July 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $100. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ESTC, as published in its report on April 25, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from March 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $150 for ESTC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Elastic N.V.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.40M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ESTC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.40%, with a gain of 17.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $99.89, showing growth from the present price of $63.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elastic N.V. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ESTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ESTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ESTC has increased by 2.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,108,763 shares of the stock, with a value of $454.61 million, following the purchase of 163,477 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,847,733 additional shares for a total stake of worth $310.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,847,733.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 159,030 position in ESTC. Sylebra Capital Ltd. purchased an additional 0.42 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.21%, now holding 4.5 million shares worth $287.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ESTC holdings by 4.28% and now holds 3.17 million ESTC shares valued at $202.75 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. ESTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.50% at present.