Within its last year performance, ELVT fell by -69.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.95 to $0.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.13% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2020, Maxim Group Downgraded Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) to Hold. A report published by Stephens on January 06, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for ELVT. BTIG Research also rated ELVT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 16, 2019. Jefferies January 08, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ELVT, as published in its report on January 08, 2019. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Elevate Credit Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 130.08K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ELVT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.05%, with a gain of 10.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELVT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elevate Credit Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELVT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELVT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in ELVT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.91%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -12,054 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,317,202.

At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ELVT holdings by -6.18% and now holds 0.96 million ELVT shares valued at $0.98 million with the lessened 63246.0 shares during the period. ELVT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.00% at present.