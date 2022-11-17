As of Wednesday, nCino Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NCNO) stock closed at $28.19, down from $29.50 the previous day. While nCino Inc. has underperformed by -4.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NCNO fell by -60.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.25 to $22.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.79% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) recommending Outperform. A report published by Scotiabank on October 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for NCNO. MoffettNathanson also rated NCNO shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 22, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on April 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $60. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for NCNO, as published in its report on November 19, 2021. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of nCino Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NCNO is recording 855.53K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.54%, with a gain of 19.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.08, showing growth from the present price of $28.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NCNO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze nCino Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NCNO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NCNO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in NCNO has increased by 7.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,806,891 shares of the stock, with a value of $340.2 million, following the purchase of 733,676 additional shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in NCNO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.10%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 236,816 additional shares for a total stake of worth $247.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,872,455.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 151,464 position in NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment purchased an additional 0.27 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.65%, now holding 4.34 million shares worth $136.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its NCNO holdings by -4.45% and now holds 2.88 million NCNO shares valued at $90.52 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. NCNO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.