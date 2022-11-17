HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) marked $295.11 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $308.02. While HubSpot Inc. has underperformed by -4.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUBS fell by -65.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $866.00 to $245.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.28% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on July 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for HUBS. Scotiabank also rated HUBS shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $550 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 09, 2022. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $410. Cowen February 11, 2022d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for HUBS, as published in its report on February 11, 2022. Goldman’s report from December 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $953 for HUBS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of HubSpot Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 740.85K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HUBS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.18%, with a gain of 13.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $383.41, showing growth from the present price of $295.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HUBS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze HubSpot Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HUBS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HUBS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in HUBS has increased by 1.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,269,200 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.56 billion, following the purchase of 102,016 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HUBS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 77,581 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.22 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,114,953.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 528,802 position in HUBS. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 34239.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.68%, now holding 2.0 million shares worth $594.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP decreased its HUBS holdings by -10.32% and now holds 1.66 million HUBS shares valued at $492.09 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. HUBS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.40% at present.