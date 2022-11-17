Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) closed Wednesday at $28.43 per share, down from $29.35 a day earlier. While Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CERE fell by -25.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.46 to $19.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.14% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on October 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CERE. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated CERE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 29, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on September 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $38. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CERE, as published in its report on September 13, 2022. Mizuho’s report from July 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for CERE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -58.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CERE is recording an average volume of 648.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.51%, with a gain of 10.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.40, showing growth from the present price of $28.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CERE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CERE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CERE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CERE has increased by 4.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,785,196 shares of the stock, with a value of $637.07 million, following the purchase of 1,073,178 additional shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in CERE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 28.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,425,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $182.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,511,727.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -182,102 position in CERE. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.74%, now holding 4.87 million shares worth $136.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CERE holdings by 24.57% and now holds 3.12 million CERE shares valued at $87.3 million with the added 0.62 million shares during the period. CERE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.