Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) marked $10.60 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $10.25. While Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has overperformed by 3.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDS fell by -45.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.47 to $10.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.29% in the last 200 days.

On November 08, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) to Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on November 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for TDS. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded TDS shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 19, 2022. JP Morgan February 22, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TDS, as published in its report on February 22, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from November 03, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $25 for TDS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

TDS currently pays a dividend of $0.72 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.24M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TDS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.13%, with a loss of -5.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.75, showing growth from the present price of $10.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Telephone and Data Systems Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is one of the biggest names in Telecom Services. When comparing Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -190.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in TDS has decreased by -10.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,514,659 shares of the stock, with a value of $280.75 million, following the sale of -1,845,010 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TDS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 173,457 additional shares for a total stake of worth $257.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,140,596.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 81,441 position in TDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 59685.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.87%, now holding 6.95 million shares worth $118.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, Private Management Group, Inc. increased its TDS holdings by 1.82% and now holds 2.8 million TDS shares valued at $47.61 million with the added 50182.0 shares during the period. TDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.10% at present.