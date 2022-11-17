As of Wednesday, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock closed at $0.38, down from $0.38 the previous day. While Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has underperformed by -1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGTC fell by -84.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.18 to $0.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.96% in the last 200 days.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on March 02, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AGTC. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated AGTC shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 02, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AGTC, as published in its report on June 23, 2020. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -139.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AGTC is recording 1.19M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.05%, with a loss of -3.83% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 6,700,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.76 million, following the purchase of 6,700,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AGTC holdings by -17.51% and now holds 0.92 million AGTC shares valued at $0.38 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. AGTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.60% at present.