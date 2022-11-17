Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) marked $36.50 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $36.75. While Canadian Solar Inc. has underperformed by -0.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSIQ fell by -8.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.69 to $22.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.61% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) to Sell. A report published by Wells Fargo on November 23, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for CSIQ. Citigroup also rated CSIQ shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $71 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 08, 2021. Goldman January 05, 2021d the rating to Neutral on January 05, 2021, and set its price target from $43 to $48. Cascend Securities resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for CSIQ, as published in its report on August 16, 2019. JP Morgan’s report from April 11, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $22 for CSIQ shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Cascend Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 61.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Canadian Solar Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.29M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CSIQ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.20%, with a gain of 4.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.30, showing growth from the present price of $36.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSIQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canadian Solar Inc. Shares?

The Canada based company Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is one of the biggest names in Solar. When comparing Canadian Solar Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 470.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CSIQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CSIQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co’s position in CSIQ has decreased by -9.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,686,635 shares of the stock, with a value of $124.98 million, following the sale of -369,293 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management made another increased to its shares in CSIQ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.88%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 24,598 additional shares for a total stake of worth $95.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,822,955.

During the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC subtracted a -259,530 position in CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp. sold an additional -0.77 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -28.29%, now holding 1.96 million shares worth $66.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its CSIQ holdings by 59.76% and now holds 1.93 million CSIQ shares valued at $65.53 million with the added 0.72 million shares during the period. CSIQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.00% at present.