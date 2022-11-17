Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) closed Wednesday at $54.11 per share, down from $55.85 a day earlier. While Omnicell Inc. has underperformed by -3.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMCL fell by -69.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $187.29 to $46.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.45% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) to Hold. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for OMCL. BofA Securities also rated OMCL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 09, 2022. SVB Leerink Initiated an Mkt Perform rating on July 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $124. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for OMCL, as published in its report on December 06, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from June 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $146 for OMCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Omnicell Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OMCL is recording an average volume of 581.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.87%, with a gain of 17.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $88.50, showing growth from the present price of $54.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Omnicell Inc. Shares?

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Health Information Services market. When comparing Omnicell Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 53.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -39.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OMCL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OMCL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OMCL has increased by 2.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,632,698 shares of the stock, with a value of $512.84 million, following the purchase of 191,872 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OMCL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.04%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 48,352 additional shares for a total stake of worth $362.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,683,488.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -54,500 position in OMCL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC sold an additional 9505.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.57%, now holding 1.67 million shares worth $129.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its OMCL holdings by 4.69% and now holds 1.51 million OMCL shares valued at $116.8 million with the added 67678.0 shares during the period.