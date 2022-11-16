As of Tuesday, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s (NYSE:BODY) stock closed at $0.89, down from $0.89 the previous day. While The Beachbody Company Inc. has underperformed by -0.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BODY fell by -80.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.89 to $0.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.17% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) recommending Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on March 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BODY. Loop Capital also Downgraded BODY shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 17, 2021. Robert W. Baird November 16, 2021d the rating to Neutral on November 16, 2021, and set its price target from $11 to $4. Guggenheim November 16, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BODY, as published in its report on November 16, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from October 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for BODY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The Beachbody Company Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -72.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BODY is recording 480.84K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.49%, with a loss of -3.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.56, showing growth from the present price of $0.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BODY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Beachbody Company Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BODY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BODY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BODY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 229.32%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,521,666 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,493,425.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -213,039 position in BODY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.95 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 109.33%, now holding 1.82 million shares worth $1.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its BODY holdings by 269.16% and now holds 1.71 million BODY shares valued at $1.72 million with the added 1.24 million shares during the period. BODY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.70% at present.