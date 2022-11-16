NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) marked $0.20 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $0.20. While NextPlay Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NXTP fell by -85.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.53 to $0.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.88% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) recommending Buy.

Analysis of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -70.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.28M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NXTP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.96%, with a loss of -1.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NXTP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NextPlay Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NXTP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NXTP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NXTP has decreased by -0.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,395,359 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.76 million, following the sale of -13,200 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in NXTP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -16.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -145,824 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 753,566.

At the end of the first quarter, Raymond James Financial Services decreased its NXTP holdings by -2.47% and now holds 0.22 million NXTP shares valued at $48942.0 with the lessened 5500.0 shares during the period. NXTP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.30% at present.